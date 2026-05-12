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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fertilizer stocks rise to 51% of Kharif Goal, no hike in MRP for farmers

Fertilizer stocks rise to 51% of Kharif Goal, no hike in MRP for farmers

Last Updated : May 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST
Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers stated in a latest update that Indias fertilizer security remains strong and stable with the government ensuring availability consistently exceeds requirements across all major categories. In a significant boost to the upcoming Kharif 2026 season, the Department of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare (DA&FW) has assessed the total fertilizer requirement at 390.54 LMT. As of today, the country holds a comfortable stock of 199.65 LMT, covering more than 51% of the seasonal demand. This is a sharp increase from the usual buffer levels of approximately 33%, reflecting improved advance stocking and efficient logistics management. In a major relief for the farming community, the government announced there is no change in the Maximum Retail Price (MRP) of major fertilizers. The Department of Fertilizers (DoF) continues to review input availability for Urea and P&K production regularly and is clearing subsidy bills on a weekly basis to maintain supply chain liquidity.

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First Published: May 12 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

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