Fiberweb (India) standalone net profit declines 94.66% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales decline 65.91% to Rs 9.86 croreNet profit of Fiberweb (India) declined 94.66% to Rs 0.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 65.91% to Rs 9.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales9.8628.92 -66 OPM %17.4422.16 -PBDT1.576.53 -76 PBT0.365.33 -93 NP0.275.06 -95
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:25 AM IST