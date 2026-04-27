Fidel Softech consolidated net profit rises 42.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 155.10% to Rs 37.27 crore

Net profit of Fidel Softech rose 42.16% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 155.10% to Rs 37.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 50.43% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.97% to Rs 102.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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