Fidel Softech consolidated net profit rises 42.16% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 155.10% to Rs 37.27 croreNet profit of Fidel Softech rose 42.16% to Rs 4.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 155.10% to Rs 37.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 14.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 50.43% to Rs 14.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 85.97% to Rs 102.36 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 55.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales37.2714.61 155 102.3655.04 86 OPM %14.1126.69 -16.7321.22 - PBDT5.534.18 32 19.0712.66 51 PBT5.384.13 30 18.7112.51 50 NP4.353.06 42 14.059.34 50
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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 2:31 PM IST