Wednesday, August 12, 2026 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market ClosedTata Sons SuccessionN Chandrasekaran ResignsEPFO News RulesGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayIndia's July Retail InflationGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 12.80% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Sales rise 18.51% to Rs 769.91 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 12.80% to Rs 64.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 57.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.51% to Rs 769.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 649.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales769.91649.64 19 OPM %13.4913.78 -PBDT107.5994.98 13 PBT88.3277.77 14 NP64.8857.52 13

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Gayatri Projects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 37.12 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Nitco reports consolidated net loss of Rs 10.27 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Grand Oak Canyons Distillery reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cravatex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Cravatex reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.44 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 37.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Motisons Jewellers standalone net profit rises 37.61% in the June 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 5:56 PM IST