Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.70% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 744.61 croreNet profit of Fiem Industries rose 20.70% to Rs 71.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 744.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 24.72% to Rs 255.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 2792.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2405.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales744.61634.15 17 2792.142405.37 16 OPM %14.7313.46 -14.1813.39 - PBDT112.4890.30 25 413.92336.77 23 PBT94.6473.57 29 341.43272.51 25 NP71.0358.85 21 255.58204.92 25
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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 9:16 AM IST