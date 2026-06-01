Fiem Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.70% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.42% to Rs 744.61 crore

Net profit of Fiem Industries rose 20.70% to Rs 71.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 58.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 17.42% to Rs 744.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 634.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.72% to Rs 255.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 204.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 16.08% to Rs 2792.14 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2405.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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