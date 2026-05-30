Filatex Fashions consolidated net profit declines 81.98% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales decline 65.66% to Rs 22.96 crore

Net profit of Filatex Fashions declined 81.98% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 65.66% to Rs 22.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 66.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 69.96% to Rs 2.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.42 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.87% to Rs 115.44 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 185.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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