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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Filatex India consolidated net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Filatex India consolidated net profit declines 2.46% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales decline 8.75% to Rs 985.49 crore

Net profit of Filatex India declined 2.46% to Rs 40.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 41.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 8.75% to Rs 985.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1080.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 36.89% to Rs 183.24 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 133.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 2.15% to Rs 4160.52 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4252.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales985.491080.02 -9 4160.524252.15 -2 OPM %7.396.60 -7.525.98 - PBDT72.7074.20 -2 323.04252.84 28 PBT53.3055.40 -4 245.65179.50 37 NP40.0841.09 -2 183.24133.86 37

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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