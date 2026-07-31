Filatex India consolidated net profit rises 19.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 9.14% to Rs 1145.30 crore

Net profit of Filatex India rose 19.33% to Rs 48.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.14% to Rs 1145.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1049.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1145.301049.406.856.4784.9273.7365.2554.8248.5240.66

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