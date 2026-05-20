Wednesday, May 20, 2026 | 12:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / FIMER India & Redington Solar Sign Pan-India Deal to Expand String Inverter Distribution Nationwide

FIMER India & Redington Solar Sign Pan-India Deal to Expand String Inverter Distribution Nationwide

Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
With the intention to reshape solar inverter distribution across India, FIMER India and Redington Solar - subsidiary of Redington have signed a formal Pan-India Distributorship Agreement for FIMER's string inverter portfolio.

The agreement positions Redington Solar as the new distribution partner for FIMER string inverters, leveraging Redington's nationwide reach to bring FIMER's cutting-edge technology closer to C&I customers, solar developers, EPCs and rooftop installers all over the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dubai Chamber Welcomes 3,995 New Indian Firms in Q1 2026, Total Membership Hits 84,088

Dubai Chamber Welcomes 3,995 New Indian Firms in Q1 2026, Total Membership Hits 84,088

Hatsun Agro Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 51 cr

Hatsun Agro Q4 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 51 cr

GPIL spurts after Q4 PAT soars 32.5% YoY

GPIL spurts after Q4 PAT soars 32.5% YoY

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Zee Entertainment slumps after dismal Q4 performance

Zee Entertainment slumps after dismal Q4 performance

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayPetrol Price HikeQ4 Results TodayIMD Weather ForecastNykaa Q4 Results PreviewTechnology NewsPersonal Finance