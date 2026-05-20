FIMER India & Redington Solar Sign Pan-India Deal to Expand String Inverter Distribution Nationwide

With the intention to reshape solar inverter distribution across India, FIMER India and Redington Solar - subsidiary of Redington have signed a formal Pan-India Distributorship Agreement for FIMER's string inverter portfolio.

The agreement positions Redington Solar as the new distribution partner for FIMER string inverters, leveraging Redington's nationwide reach to bring FIMER's cutting-edge technology closer to C&I customers, solar developers, EPCs and rooftop installers all over the country.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News