FIMER India & Redington Solar Sign Pan-India Deal to Expand String Inverter Distribution Nationwide
With the intention to reshape solar inverter distribution across India, FIMER India and Redington Solar - subsidiary of Redington have signed a formal Pan-India Distributorship Agreement for FIMER's string inverter portfolio.
The agreement positions Redington Solar as the new distribution partner for FIMER string inverters, leveraging Redington's nationwide reach to bring FIMER's cutting-edge technology closer to C&I customers, solar developers, EPCs and rooftop installers all over the country.
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First Published: May 20 2026 | 12:32 PM IST