Finance at its core is a people business, says RBI Deputy Governor

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India, delivered a speech at the Third International Finance and Accounting Conference (IFAC) at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Jammu. His speech was titled Good Finance, Good Leadership: On the Road to Viksit Bharat@2047 and he noted that when people think about finance, they often imagine numbers, models, and markets though finance at its core is, a people business. Behind every deposit is a household trying to be secure. Behind every loan is an ambition to grow. Behind every insurance policy is a fear of uncertainty. The financial statements tell you what is sustainable and what is not. It tells you whether you are building strength, or simply postponing risk. He advised to look beyond profits to the quality of assets, the stability of funding, the adequacy of buffers, and the concentration of exposures. Strength is built in good times and revealed in stress, Deputy Governor noted. He concluded that the journey to Viksit Bharat@2047 is a collective endeavour. It will require sound institutions that can support growth through cycles; inclusion that improves real outcomes for households and enterprises; and customer protection that keeps pace with innovation. If we align capital with capability, innovation with safeguards, and inclusion with well-being, the aspiration of 2047 will steadily become a lived reality for millions.

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