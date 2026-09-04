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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Finance Ministry notifies norms allowing e-commerce firms to maintain inventory only for exports

Finance Ministry notifies norms allowing e-commerce firms to maintain inventory only for exports

Last Updated : Sep 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

The Department of Economic Affairs under the finance ministry has notified changes in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) norms to allow e-commerce firms to maintain inventory only for export purposes. These firms will have to export goods manufactured or produced in India. Also, FDI in inventory-based e-commerce retailing has not been permitted. The department in a September 2 notification has added a provision in this regard in the Foreign Exchange Management (Non-debt Instruments) Rules, 2019.

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First Published: Sep 04 2026 | 9:50 AM IST