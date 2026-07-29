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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financial health of Regional Rural Banks has improved in recent years

Financial health of Regional Rural Banks has improved in recent years

Last Updated : Jul 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
Ministry of Finance has stated in a latest update that the financial health of Regional Rural Banks or RRBs has improved in the recent years. RRBs posted the highest ever consolidated net profit of Rs 10,177 crores during FY 2025-26. RRBs have also shown consistent improvement in key financial parameters like Capital to Risk Weighted Asset Ratio (CRAR), deposits, advances, Non-Performing Asset (NPA), Credit-Deposit Ratio (CD ratio) etc. Government strengthens RRBs through Regular Performance Reviews, Technology Upgradation and Financial Inclusion Initiatives.

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First Published: Jul 29 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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