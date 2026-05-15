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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Financial Stability and Development Council deliberates on emerging issues bearing implications for financial stability

Financial Stability and Development Council deliberates on emerging issues bearing implications for financial stability

Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 11:31 AM IST
A meeting of the Sub-Committee of the Financial Stability and Development Council (FSDC-SC) was held yesterday at the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai. Sanjay Malhotra, Governor, Reserve Bank of India, chaired the meeting. The Sub-Committee deliberated on key global and domestic macroeconomic and financial sector developments, along with emerging issues bearing implications for financial stability. It also reviewed the progress in several inter-regulatory matters including simplification of KYC processes and regulatory impact assessment, with an emphasis on enhancing the quality, transparency and accountability of regulatory processes. The FSDC-SC reaffirmed its commitment to enhancing financial sector resilience through inter-regulatory coordination; and keeping a close watch on emerging challenges including those from heightened geopolitical frictions.

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 11:31 AM IST

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