Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 11.32% to Rs 94.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.70% to Rs 488.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 759.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.488.40759.5424.0120.98134.19173.36119.45161.1094.21106.23