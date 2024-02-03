Sensex (    %)
                        
Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit declines 11.32% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 9:17 AM IST
Sales decline 35.70% to Rs 488.40 crore
Net profit of Fine Organic Industries declined 11.32% to Rs 94.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 106.23 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales declined 35.70% to Rs 488.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 759.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales488.40759.54 -36 OPM %24.0120.98 -PBDT134.19173.36 -23 PBT119.45161.10 -26 NP94.21106.23 -11
First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

