Fine Organic Industries consolidated net profit rises 20.97% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.05% to Rs 625.32 crore

Net profit of Fine Organic Industries rose 20.97% to Rs 117.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 97.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 3.05% to Rs 625.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 606.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.60% to Rs 417.07 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 410.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 4.26% to Rs 2365.80 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2269.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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