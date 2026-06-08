Monday, June 08, 2026 | 04:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fineotex Chemical announces expansion of its manufacturing unit in Texas

Fineotex Chemical announces expansion of its manufacturing unit in Texas

Last Updated : Jun 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

CrudeChem Technology LLC, a subsidiary of Fineotex Chemical, has announced a significant further expansion of its manufacturing capacity at its Texas facility with the addition of 150 million pounds per annum (MM lbs/year).

This strategic expansion will increase the facility's total manufacturing capacity from 200 million pounds per year to 350 million pounds per year, substantially enhancing the company's ability to meet the growing demand for specialty chemicals across domestic and international markets.

The expanded capacity is expected to strengthen CrudeChem Technology's position as a leading producer of specialty chemical solutions for the oilfield and the energy sectors. The additional production capability will enable the company to better serve its existing customer base while supporting future growth opportunities across key markets.

 

The expansion reflects the company's continued focus on scaling its operations, improving supply chain efficiencies, and strengthening its manufacturing footprint in North America. The enhanced capacity is expected to provide greater flexibility in production planning and support the increasing requirements of customers for high-quality specialty chemical products.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Hardwyn India's board OKs 2:5 bonus share issue

Hardwyn India's board OKs 2:5 bonus share issue

Japanese stocks tumble on tech weakness

Japanese stocks tumble on tech weakness

China stocks slide on tech selloff

China stocks slide on tech selloff

Sensex settles 719 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,150; VIX soars 8.21%

Sensex settles 719 pts lower; Nifty ends below 23,150; VIX soars 8.21%

Dynacons Systems bags Rs 126-cr order from Central Bank of India

Dynacons Systems bags Rs 126-cr order from Central Bank of India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayCMR Green Technology IPO AllotmentGold and Silver Price TodayHexagon Nutrition IPOIMD Weather ForecastRBI MPC RatesTechnology NewsPersonal Finance