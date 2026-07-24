Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 54.78% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 174.77% to Rs 376.63 croreNet profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 54.78% to Rs 38.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 24.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 174.77% to Rs 376.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 137.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales376.63137.07 175 OPM %15.7018.38 -PBDT69.1334.18 102 PBT64.7431.49 106 NP38.4024.81 55
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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 9:06 AM IST