Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 161.90% to Rs 313.73 croreNet profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 58.29% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 161.90% to Rs 313.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 108.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 772.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 533.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales313.73119.79 162 772.23533.33 45 OPM %13.9317.76 -17.4523.85 - PBDT52.5228.43 85 166.46150.46 11 PBT48.1226.42 82 153.03141.24 8 NP31.6119.97 58 108.75108.21 0
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First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST