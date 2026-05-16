Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 161.90% to Rs 313.73 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 58.29% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 161.90% to Rs 313.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 108.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 772.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 533.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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