Saturday, May 16, 2026 | 09:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Fineotex Chemical consolidated net profit rises 58.29% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 161.90% to Rs 313.73 crore

Net profit of Fineotex Chemical rose 58.29% to Rs 31.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 161.90% to Rs 313.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 0.50% to Rs 108.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 44.79% to Rs 772.23 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 533.33 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales313.73119.79 162 772.23533.33 45 OPM %13.9317.76 -17.4523.85 - PBDT52.5228.43 85 166.46150.46 11 PBT48.1226.42 82 153.03141.24 8 NP31.6119.97 58 108.75108.21 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit declines 31.59% in the March 2026 quarter

Entertainment Network (India) consolidated net profit declines 31.59% in the March 2026 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

GIC Housing Finance consolidated net profit rises 52.50% in the March 2026 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Sri KPR Industries consolidated net profit declines 30.95% in the March 2026 quarter

Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 253.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Pro FX Tech standalone net profit rises 253.76% in the March 2026 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 960.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Sintercom India standalone net profit rises 960.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 16 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

Explore News

LSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreStocks to watch todayDelhi CNG Price HikeInstagram Instants FeatureDividend Stock TodayGold-Silver Price TodayPetrol Diesel Price Hike NewsWhatsApp New Message Disappear FeatureTechnology NewsPersonal Finance