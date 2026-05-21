Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 105.63% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 67.15% to Rs 67.33 croreNet profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 105.63% to Rs 8.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 67.15% to Rs 67.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 49.51% to Rs 26.03 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 47.51% to Rs 207.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 140.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales67.3340.28 67 207.22140.48 48 OPM %44.2027.86 -40.6728.79 - PBDT11.765.74 105 38.0124.67 54 PBT10.425.24 99 34.5923.62 46 NP8.043.91 106 26.0317.41 50
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First Published: May 21 2026 | 9:04 AM IST