Finkurve Financial Services standalone net profit rises 65.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 88.31% to Rs 75.10 crore

Net profit of Finkurve Financial Services rose 65.82% to Rs 8.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 88.31% to Rs 75.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 39.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.75.1039.8851.0536.3612.347.5811.216.838.445.09

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