Fino Payments' avg total deposits climb 11% YoY in June'26
Fino Payments Banks' average total deposits jumped 11% to Rs 2,755 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 2477 crore in June 2025.The bank opened 3,13,263 new deposit accounts in June 2026, registering a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 2,39,300 accounts opened in the corresponding month last year.
During the month, the bank's digitally active customer base expanded 22% YoY to 64.7 lakh customers, while active FinoPay customers climbed 38% YoY to 8.4 lakh.
Loan referral disbursals witnessed robust growth, surging 253% YoY to Rs 240 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 68 crore in June 2025.
Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech, is a technology-led, asset-light digital bank serving emerging India. Backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC, and IFC, Fino operates a high-volume, low-cost model focused on financial inclusion. The bank has received In-principle approval from RBI to convert into a small finance bank on 5th December 2025, making it the first payments bank to achieve this distinction.
The banks standalone net profit declined 70.4% to Rs 7.10 crore on 31.1% fall in total income to Rs 339.98 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY25.
The counter rose 0.56% to end at Rs 135.45 on the BSE.
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First Published: Jul 11 2026 | 12:32 PM IST