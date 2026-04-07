Fino Payments Bank gains after customer base rises to Rs 1.75 crore in Q4 FY26

Fino Payments Bank rose 2.87% to Rs 127.30 after the bank said that it has added nearly 7 lakh new accounts in Q4 FY26, taking the total customer base to 1.75 crore accounts.

The banks deposits reached an all-time high of Rs 2,950-plus crore in March 2026. Quarterly renewal income stood at Rs 62.2 crore, which is the highest ever for the bank.

Loan referral disbursements were Rs 540600 crore in Q4 FY26, indicating 96% growth over Q3 FY26 and 90% of the cumulative disbursements of the first three quarters combined.

The companys transaction business comprising remittance, micro ATM and AePS declined 30% QoQ due to muted activity in January and February, with recovery observed in March 2026.

The digital payment services declined ~25% QoQ in line with a calibrated approach toward merchant quality and risk management, with stabilization trends visible over the coming quarters.

While select segments reflect ongoing industry transitions, the bank remains focused on strengthening core liabilities, improving the quality of business, and building scalable growth drivers aligned with its strategic roadmap.

The bank will continue to progress on its SFB implementation journey, building a strong liability-first and prudent secured lending franchise with differentiated distribution strategy, Fino Payments Bank said in a statement.

Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech, is a technology-led, asset-light digital bank serving emerging India. Backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC, and IFC, Fino operates a high-volume, low-cost model focused on financial inclusion. The bank has received In-principle approval from RBI to convert into a small finance bank on 5th December 2025, making it the first payments bank to achieve this distinction.

The bank's net profit had declined 46.99% to Rs 12.25 crore on a 14.51% fall in total income from operations income to Rs 394.41 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.