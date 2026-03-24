Fino Payments Bank Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Innovision Ltd, Shyam Telecom Ltd, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2026.

Innovision Ltd, Shyam Telecom Ltd, Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd and Kriti Industries (India) Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 24 March 2026.

Fino Payments Bank Ltd tumbled 17.99% to Rs 114.4 at 14:29 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.69 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 51990 shares in the past one month.

Innovision Ltd crashed 10.46% to Rs 333.8. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.3 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shyam Telecom Ltd lost 9.19% to Rs 8.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4501 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3213 shares in the past one month.

Suvidhaa Infoserve Ltd fell 9.13% to Rs 2.39. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 63140 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22659 shares in the past one month.

Kriti Industries (India) Ltd corrected 8.48% to Rs 55.04. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 8124 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2958 shares in the past one month.

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