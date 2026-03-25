Fino Payments Bank sees strong momentum in referral lending biz

Expects to close FY26 referral loan disbursements at Rs 1,300 cr

Fino Payments Bank is witnessing strong momentum in its referral lending business through own merchant channel. As of 20 March 2026, Q4 FY26 referral loan disbursements have already reached ~ Rs 540 crores and are expected to close at 90% levels comparable to the first three quarters combined (~ Rs 700 crores).

Overall, the Bank is on track to record close to Rs 1,300 crore in referral loan disbursements for FY26.

This sharp acceleration reflects growing traction in rural credit demand, supported by the Bank's extensive merchant network and deepening partnerships with NBFCs. Fino Payments Bank has been actively building its credit distribution capabilities as part of its long-term strategy towards becoming a Small Finance Bank (SFB).

The Bank has partnered with leading Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) to act as a sourcing partner, particularly in underserved rural markets. The current pilot portfolio primarily includes secured lending products such as Home Loans, Gold Loans, and Loan Against Property, along with business loan offerings for merchants.

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