Fino Payments Bank standalone net profit declines 70.42% in the March 2026 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 21.45% to Rs 64.10 crore

Net profit of Fino Payments Bank declined 70.42% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 24.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 21.45% to Rs 64.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 52.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 43.30% to Rs 52.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 92.53 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Total Operating Income rose 27.12% to Rs 248.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 195.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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