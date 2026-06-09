Fino Payments Bank surges after acquiring over 2.9 lakh customers in May'26

Fino Payments Bank jumped 5.63% to Rs 135.50 after the bank said that it has acquired 2.93 lakh customers in May 2026, which is higher by 29% as compared with the figure of 2.27 lakh recorded in May 2025.

The average total deposits figure at the end of May 2026 was Rs 2,762 crore, up 10% YoY.

The banks loan referral disbursals increased to Rs 210 crore, reflecting a growth of nearly 2.9x as compared to May 2025. The bank continues to focus on sourcing secured loan assets for its referral business.

In the transaction business, throughput dropped by 48% to Rs 2,546 crore in May 2026 from Rs 4,863 crore in May 2025. The bank stated that the moderation in throughput is primarily attributable to the overall ecosystem shift from cash to UPI and to a focus on higher-quality, more transacting merchants.

For the digital payments services segment, the bank has not recorded B2B digital throughput figure in May 2026. The number was Rs 3,527 crore in May 2025. The bank said that it is reassessing key product features alongside a broader strategic risk recalibration of this segment.

The bank further said that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Ezee.ai to build a lending ecosystem. Apart from technology, the bank is also strengthening its merchant network coupled with augmenting technology and resources on a steady basis.

Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech, is a technology-led, asset-light digital bank serving emerging India. Backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC, and IFC, Fino operates a high-volume, low-cost model focused on financial inclusion. The bank has received In-principle approval from RBI to convert into a small finance bank on 5th December 2025, making it the first payments bank to achieve this distinction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News