Monday, July 13, 2026 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fino Payments Bank surges after avg total deposits climb 11% YoY in June'26

Fino Payments Bank surges after avg total deposits climb 11% YoY in June'26

Last Updated : Jul 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Fino Payments Banks rallied 8.45% to Rs 146.90 after the small finance bank's average total deposits jumped 11% to Rs 2,755 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 2477 crore in June 2025.

The bank opened 3,13,263 new deposit accounts in June 2026, registering a 31% year-on-year (YoY) increase from 2,39,300 accounts opened in the corresponding month last year.

During the month, the bank's digitally active customer base expanded 22% YoY to 64.7 lakh customers, while active FinoPay customers climbed 38% YoY to 8.4 lakh.

Loan referral disbursals witnessed robust growth, surging 253% YoY to Rs 240 crore in June 2026 compared with Rs 68 crore in June 2025.

 

Fino Payments Bank, a subsidiary of Fino Paytech, is a technology-led, asset-light digital bank serving emerging India. Backed by marquee investors including ICICI Group, BPCL, Blackstone, LIC, and IFC, Fino operates a high-volume, low-cost model focused on financial inclusion. The bank has received In-principle approval from RBI to convert into a small finance bank on 5th December 2025, making it the first payments bank to achieve this distinction.

The banks standalone net profit declined 70.4% to Rs 7.10 crore on 31.1% fall in total income to Rs 339.98 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

LTM Q4 PAT climbs 45% QoQ to Rs 1,387 cr

LTM Q4 PAT climbs 45% QoQ to Rs 1,387 cr

Yen weakens beyond 162 amid Middle East tensions

Yen weakens beyond 162 amid Middle East tensions

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth weak

Just Dial surges after net profit rises 66% sequentially to Rs 166 crore in Q1 FY27

Just Dial surges after net profit rises 66% sequentially to Rs 166 crore in Q1 FY27

Volumes spurt at United Breweries Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at United Breweries Ltd counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewFD Rates in July 2026Just Dial ShareSensex TodayKeystone Realtors Q1 Sales DropOil Price Jump TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsQ1 Results Today