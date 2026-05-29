Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 1951.08 croreNet profit of Finolex Cables rose 17.07% to Rs 224.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 1951.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1594.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 1.85% to Rs 713.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 700.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 6321.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5318.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1951.081594.58 22 6321.015318.89 19 OPM %9.2510.71 -9.8010.18 - PBDT320.05273.88 17 987.92969.06 2 PBT303.38261.46 16 928.52922.45 1 NP224.43191.71 17 713.72700.77 2
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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:44 AM IST