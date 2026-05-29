Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 17.07% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 22.36% to Rs 1951.08 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 17.07% to Rs 224.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 191.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 22.36% to Rs 1951.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1594.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 1.85% to Rs 713.72 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 700.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 18.84% to Rs 6321.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5318.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

1951.081594.586321.015318.899.2510.719.8010.18320.05273.88987.92969.06303.38261.46928.52922.45224.43191.71713.72700.77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News