Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 53.14% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 44.26% to Rs 2013.15 crore

Net profit of Finolex Cables rose 53.14% to Rs 249.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 162.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 44.26% to Rs 2013.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1395.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.2013.151395.5212.139.77336.02216.26314.46202.55249.04162.62

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