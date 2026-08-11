Finolex Cables hits 52-week high after Q1 PAT climbs 59% YoY to Rs 221 cr

Finolex Cables surged 11.64% to Rs 1,182 after the company reported a 59.4% year-on-year (YoY) jump in standalone net profit to Rs 221.28 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 138.88 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations increased 44.26% YoY to Rs 2,013.15 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) rose 62.43% YoY to Rs 277.37 crore in Q1 FY27, while EBITDA increased 62.01% to Rs 299.4 crore from Rs 184.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

The company witnessed healthy volume growth across its core electrical and communication cable businesses. Electrical wire volumes increased 7% YoY, supported by strong demand from agricultural, industrial and solar applications. In the communication cables segment, optic fibre cable volumes recorded significant growth over the previous year. Higher realizations in the segment also supported margin performance.

However, the companys copper rod business remained severely impacted during the quarter due to limited availability of LPG and PNG amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Consequently, the company did not operate its copper rod plant during Q1 FY27. The restricted fuel availability also affected volumes in some of the companys newer product categories.

On a segmental basis, revenue from electrical cables increased 46.59% YoY to Rs 1,767.45 crore in Q1 FY27. Revenue from communication cables rose 62.14% YoY to Rs 176.47 crore. In contrast, revenue from copper rods plunged 98.01% YoY to Rs 8.01 crore during the quarter.

Finolex Cables is leading manufacturer of electrical and communication cables. The company offers a broad portfolio of wire and cable products catering to residential, commercial, industrial, automotive, lighting, telecommunications, cable television and other applications.

The counter touched 52-week high at Rs 1,225 intraday today.

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