Finolex Inds surges after Q4 PAT climbs 59% YoY to Rs 261 cr

Finolex Industries rallied 8.43% to Rs 193.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 58.74% to Rs 261.25 crore on 12.12% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,313.88 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q4 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 57.26% YoY to Rs 351.01 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2026.

EBITDA stood at Rs 332 crore in Q4 FY26, up 94.15% compared with Rs 171 crore in Q4 FY25. Sales volume slipped marginally by 0.5% to 101,772 MT in Q4 FY26 compared with 102,253 MT in Q4 FY25.

On annual basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 25.12% to Rs 599.05 crore in FY26 compared with Rs 800.03 crore in FY25. Revenue from operations slipped 0.69% to Rs 4113.43 crore in FY26 from Rs 4141.97 crore in previous fiscal.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a final dividend of Rs 2 per equity share of Rs 2 each and a special dividend of 0.75 per equity share of Rs 2 each, aggregating to Rs 2.75 per equity share of Rs 2 each for the year ended March 31, 2026.

Finolex Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings and PVC resin.

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