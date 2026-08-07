Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 15.30% to Rs 883.58 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries rose 16.67% to Rs 114.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 98.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 15.30% to Rs 883.58 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1043.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.883.581043.1512.068.97175.27157.57147.80130.96114.5298.16

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