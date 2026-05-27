Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 1313.88 crore

Net profit of Finolex Industries rose 58.74% to Rs 261.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1313.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1171.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.12% to Rs 599.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 800.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 4113.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4141.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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