Finolex Industries consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 12.12% to Rs 1313.88 croreNet profit of Finolex Industries rose 58.74% to Rs 261.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 164.58 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.12% to Rs 1313.88 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1171.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit declined 25.12% to Rs 599.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 800.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 0.69% to Rs 4113.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 4141.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1313.881171.81 12 4113.434141.97 -1 OPM %25.2714.62 -16.5011.49 - PBDT377.22250.09 51 911.79732.96 24 PBT351.01223.20 57 805.04626.25 29 NP261.25164.58 59 599.05800.03 -25
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First Published: May 27 2026 | 10:31 AM IST