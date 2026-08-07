Finolex Industries posts nearly 17% YoY rise in Q1 PAT

Finolex Industries has reported 16.7% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 114.52 crore despite a 15.3% fall in revenue to Rs 883.58 crore in Q1 FY27 as compared with Q1 FY26.

The company's sales volume fell by 27% to 67,699 MT in Q1 FY27 from 92,129 MT in Q1 FY27. The fall in volumes was mainly due to weak demand and volatility in PVC Price.

Total operating expenses added up to Rs 777.01 crore in the June'26 quarter, down 18.2% YoY. The was primarily due to lower raw material costs (down 32% YoY), lower employee expenses (down 5.5% YoY) and lower other expenses (down 3.2% YoY).

As a results, EBITDA improved by 16% to Rs 109 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 94 crore in Q1 FY26. EBITDA margin for Q1 FY27 was 12% as against 9% in Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax in Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 147.80 crore, up 12.9% from Rs 130.96 crore in Q1 FY26.

Finolex Industries is engaged in the business of manufacturing PVC pipes and fittings and PVC resin.

The scrip declined 3.99% to currently trade at Rs 164.65 on the BSE.

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