First Fintec standalone net profit rises 20.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore

Net profit of First Fintec rose 20.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 13.85% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.0.560.655.366.150.090.090.070.070.060.05

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