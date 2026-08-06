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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 2.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit declines 2.01% in the June 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

Sales rise 23.90% to Rs 2751.75 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions declined 2.01% to Rs 165.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 169.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 23.90% to Rs 2751.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2220.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2751.752220.93 24 OPM %16.4015.63 -PBDT405.67310.48 31 PBT291.03213.23 36 NP165.92169.33 -2

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 3:08 PM IST