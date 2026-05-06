Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 27.72% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 2613.04 croreNet profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 27.72% to Rs 205.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 2613.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2167.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 13.45% to Rs 674.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 9616.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7972.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2613.042167.77 21 9616.127972.10 21 OPM %16.4715.35 -16.1815.15 - PBDT376.69292.31 29 1382.161058.88 31 PBT260.60201.71 29 948.07731.84 30 NP205.24160.69 28 674.43594.46 13
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First Published: May 06 2026 | 2:18 PM IST