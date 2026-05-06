Firstsource Solutions consolidated net profit rises 27.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.54% to Rs 2613.04 crore

Net profit of Firstsource Solutions rose 27.72% to Rs 205.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.69 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.54% to Rs 2613.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2167.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 13.45% to Rs 674.43 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 594.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 20.62% to Rs 9616.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 7972.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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