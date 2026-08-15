Fischer Medical Ventures consolidated net profit declines 22.02% in the June 2026 quarter
Sales rise 249.49% to Rs 81.92 croreNet profit of Fischer Medical Ventures declined 22.02% to Rs 3.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 249.49% to Rs 81.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales81.9223.44 249 OPM %13.7517.02 -PBDT9.1910.80 -15 PBT7.8310.03 -22 NP3.794.86 -22
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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 2:51 PM IST