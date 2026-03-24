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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Five-Star Business Finance allots 3.10 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Five-Star Business Finance allots 3.10 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Last Updated : Mar 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Five-Star Business Finance has allotted 3,10,000 equity shares of Re 1 each at a premium of Rs 769 on conversion of equivalent number of warrants. Post allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs 29,48,76,168 consisting of 29,48,76,168 equity shares having a face value of Re 1.00 each.

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First Published: Mar 24 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

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