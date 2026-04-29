Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit declines 3.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 816.95 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance declined 3.53% to Rs 269.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 816.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 752.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.45% to Rs 1098.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1072.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 3218.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2847.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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