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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit declines 3.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit declines 3.53% in the March 2026 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

Sales rise 8.60% to Rs 816.95 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance declined 3.53% to Rs 269.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 279.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.60% to Rs 816.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 752.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 2.45% to Rs 1098.75 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1072.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 3218.12 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2847.84 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales816.95752.27 9 3218.122847.84 13 OPM %66.0472.83 -68.6574.12 - PBDT367.23380.06 -3 1499.871460.98 3 PBT357.13371.07 -4 1462.821430.60 2 NP269.27279.12 -4 1098.751072.49 2

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First Published: Apr 29 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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