Five-Star Business Finance standalone net profit rises 1.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 5.38% to Rs 828.98 crore

Net profit of Five-Star Business Finance rose 1.92% to Rs 271.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 266.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 5.38% to Rs 828.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 786.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.828.98786.6864.2969.40371.16363.17361.95354.95271.41266.31

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