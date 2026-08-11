Flair Cyrosil Industries to add its 4th manufacturing line for stainless steel bottles

Flair Writing Industries announced that its subsidiary, Flair Cyrosil Industries (FCIPL) has placed an order for a fourth state-of-the-art manufacturing line for stainless steel bottles.

FCIPL currently operates three stainless steel bottle manufacturing lines. The fourth next-generation manufacturing line estimated to be commissioned by Q4FY27 and expected to increase manufacturing capacity by approximately 35%. This next-generation line will enable the company to meet rising domestic and international demand.

The new manufacturing line will feature automation, enhanced quality control, improved production efficiency, greater manufacturing flexibility and support the production of a wider range of value-added products. This capacity expansion is aligned with Flair's long-term growth strategy to strengthen its presence in the Houseware and steel bottle segments through enhanced scale, improved operational efficiencies, and superior customer service.