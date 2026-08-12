Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit declines 0.28% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.64% to Rs 319.25 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries declined 0.28% to Rs 28.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 28.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 319.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 288.54 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.319.25288.5416.7117.1753.3151.5738.9738.8228.5628.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News