Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.35% to Rs 322.95 crore

Net profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 16.15% to Rs 35.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 322.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.90% to Rs 139.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 1250.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1079.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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