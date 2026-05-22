Flair Writing Industries consolidated net profit rises 16.15% in the March 2026 quarter
Sales rise 8.35% to Rs 322.95 croreNet profit of Flair Writing Industries rose 16.15% to Rs 35.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 30.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.35% to Rs 322.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 298.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 16.90% to Rs 139.79 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 119.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.77% to Rs 1250.11 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1079.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales322.95298.05 8 1250.111079.86 16 OPM %17.8715.71 -17.9617.11 - PBDT62.2953.70 16 240.11204.08 18 PBT48.5941.42 17 187.05159.34 17 NP35.8230.84 16 139.79119.58 17
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First Published: May 22 2026 | 9:12 AM IST