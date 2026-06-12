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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Flair Writing operationalizes wooden pencil manufacturing facility in Surat

Flair Writing operationalizes wooden pencil manufacturing facility in Surat

Last Updated : Jun 12 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

Flair Writing Industries said that the company has operationalized its wooden pencil manufacturing facility in Surat, marking a decisive step toward strengthening its presence in the pencil category in the Creative segment.

In FY 202526, the company stated that it has sold approximately 147 million units in the Mechanical Pencil category.

According to industry reports, pencils account for approximately 12% of the overall writing instruments market in India. The segment was valued at around Rs 1,650 crore in FY23 and is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 14%, nearly doubling to Rs 3,300 crore by FY28.

Notably, wooden pencils dominate this category, contributing close to 90% of the total market.

 

Against this backdrop, the companys strong performance in the mechanical pencil segment reflects its capability to build a differentiated niche and capture evolving consumer demand, Flair Writing Industries said in a statement.

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Flair Writing Industries is among the top 3 players in the writing instruments and the largest pen brand in India.

The scrip fell 1.23% to currently trade at Rs 264.45 on the BSE.

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First Published: Jun 12 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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