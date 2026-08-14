Flex Foods reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.32 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 41.64% to Rs 56.81 crore

Net Loss of Flex Foods reported to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 12.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 41.64% to Rs 56.81 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 40.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.56.8140.1115.63-15.412.73-12.68-1.65-17.10-1.32-12.96

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