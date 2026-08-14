Fluidomat standalone net profit declines 16.79% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 4.36% to Rs 11.85 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat declined 16.79% to Rs 2.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.68 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 4.36% to Rs 11.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 12.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.11.8512.3920.6824.863.273.872.983.582.232.68

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