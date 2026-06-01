Fluidomat standalone net profit rises 60.72% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.57% to Rs 29.24 crore

Net profit of Fluidomat rose 60.72% to Rs 10.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 39.57% to Rs 29.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.72% to Rs 20.06 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 22.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 0.39% to Rs 72.46 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 72.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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