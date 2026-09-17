Flying Flea C6 launches in Europe and the UK

Deliveries to begin by October 2026

Flying Flea, the urban electric mobility brand from Royal Enfield, enters Europe and the UK, with the launch of its first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6. Hardcoded to be agile, visceral and resilient, the FF.C6 will be available at the Flying Flea stores in Paris, Barcelona, Rome, Berlin and London with deliveries set to begin by October 2026.

Speaking on the Flying Flea's entry into Europe & the UK, B. Govindarajan, Managing Director - Eicher Motors Ltd. and Chief Executive Officer - Royal Enfield, said, "Our foray into electric mobility through the differentiated Flying Flea brand reflects our long-term intent to build a new category of electric mobility. The response to the Flying Flea C6, our first electric motorcycle, since its launch in Bengaluru, India has been outstanding with early riders logging over 100,000 customer-ridden kilometres in just three months. This response, backed by significant R&D investment, years of rigorous testing, and in-house innovation, gives us the confidence to expand Flying Flea's presence further. The FF.C6 purposefully brings together our design language from the past with advanced battery and connected vehicle technology, delivering a category-creating, authentic, agile, and premium ride experience. Our rollout in Europe and the UK will be phased, prioritising a robust sales and service network and infrastructure so we can ensure a superior ownership experience from day one. We are building this electric future with commitment, and with an exciting product pipeline ahead, Flying Flea is all set to take Royal Enfield's legacy into a new era."

Priced at 5,990 across Europe & 5,300 in the UK, the launch follows a city-by-city rollout approach. The first city to launch was Bengaluru in India, now followed by Paris, France.