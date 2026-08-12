Focus Lighting & Fixtures consolidated net profit rises 32.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.88% to Rs 48.86 crore

Net profit of Focus Lighting & Fixtures rose 32.87% to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.88% to Rs 48.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 41.45 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.48.8641.4512.6710.336.604.803.902.632.872.16

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